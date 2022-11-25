Adtalem Global Education (ATGE) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Adtalem Global Education (NYSE: ATGE) in the last few weeks:

11/12/2022 – Adtalem Global Education was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

11/7/2022 – Adtalem Global Education had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $44.00 to $46.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

11/4/2022 – Adtalem Global Education was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

11/4/2022 – Adtalem Global Education was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating.

11/4/2022 – Adtalem Global Education had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $46.00 to $48.00.

10/12/2022 – Adtalem Global Education is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Adtalem Global Education Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ATGE traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.34. The company had a trading volume of 67,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,329. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.14 and a 12 month high of $44.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.10.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $354.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.41 million. Adtalem Global Education had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 26.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adtalem Global Education

In other Adtalem Global Education news, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $99,164.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,379.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Lisa W. Wardell sold 30,564 shares of Adtalem Global Education stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total transaction of $1,319,447.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 319,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,813,277.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lyle Logan sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $99,164.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,118,379.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 65.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 100.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Adtalem Global Education by 76.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Adtalem Global Education in the second quarter worth about $68,000.

Adtalem Global Education Inc provides workforce solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments, Chamberlain, Walden, and Medical and Veterinary. The Chamberlain segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the nursing and health professions postsecondary education industry. This segment operates Chamberlain University.

