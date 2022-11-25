AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $4.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADTH. Bank of America lowered AdTheorent from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on AdTheorent from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on AdTheorent to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on AdTheorent from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on AdTheorent to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.44.

AdTheorent Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of ADTH opened at $1.85 on Monday. AdTheorent has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AdTheorent ( NASDAQ:ADTH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AdTheorent had a return on equity of 3.76% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $37.58 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that AdTheorent will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in AdTheorent during the 1st quarter worth $4,975,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AdTheorent by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 27,928 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in AdTheorent by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 36,442 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in AdTheorent by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in AdTheorent during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.

