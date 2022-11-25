AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) Downgraded to Market Perform at Cowen

Cowen cut shares of AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $2.50 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $4.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ADTH. Bank of America lowered AdTheorent from a buy rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on AdTheorent from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Cowen lowered their price objective on AdTheorent to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on AdTheorent from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on AdTheorent to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.44.
AdTheorent Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of ADTH opened at $1.85 on Monday. AdTheorent has a 12-month low of $1.80 and a 12-month high of $11.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.54.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in AdTheorent during the 1st quarter worth $4,975,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in AdTheorent by 123.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 50,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 27,928 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in AdTheorent by 282.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 36,442 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in AdTheorent by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 8,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in AdTheorent during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.41% of the company’s stock.
About AdTheorent
AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc, a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries.
