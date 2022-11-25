Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Aecon Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEGXF – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.38.

AEGXF has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities cut their target price on Aecon Group from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Aecon Group from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. FIX lowered Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$20.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Desjardins lowered Aecon Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Aecon Group from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st.

Aecon Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEGXF opened at $7.12 on Friday. Aecon Group has a 1 year low of $6.76 and a 1 year high of $14.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.95.

Aecon Group Company Profile

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

