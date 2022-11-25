aelf Hits Market Capitalization of $64.79 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 25th. One aelf token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000751 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, aelf has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. aelf has a total market capitalization of $64.79 million and $11.33 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00009528 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00022910 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005988 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00008581 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000048 BTC.

aelf Profile

aelf (ELF) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 522,141,940 tokens. aelf’s official website is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for aelf is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution. The structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ allows developers to independently deploy or run DApps (Distributed Applications) on individual side chains to achieve effective resource isolation.By adopting parallel processing and the unique AEDPoS consensus mechanism, aelf's technology made major breakthroughs in performance, achieving high throughput. Based on the cross-chain technology of the main chain index and verification mechanisms, aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, and as a result, allows direct interoperability between side chains.ELF token is the aelf utility token, mined on the aelf mainnet explorer, previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade aelf should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy aelf using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

