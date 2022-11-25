AfriTin Mining (LON:ATM) Stock Price Up 1.6%

AfriTin Mining Limited (LON:ATM – Get Rating) traded up 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.47 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.47 ($0.05). 493,488 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,586,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.40 ($0.05).

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 4.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of £65.50 million and a P/E ratio of -7.83.

AfriTin Mining Company Profile

AfriTin Mining Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of projects in Namibia and South Africa. Its flagship asset is the Uis brownfield tin mine located in the Erongo region, Namibia. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

