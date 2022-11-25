AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AgroFresh Solutions (NASDAQ:AGFS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Capital lowered AgroFresh Solutions from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:AGFS opened at $2.94 on Monday. AgroFresh Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.46 and a fifty-two week high of $2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.84.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AgroFresh Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 8,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AgroFresh Solutions by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,448 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 8,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AgroFresh Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth about $116,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AgroFresh Solutions, Inc provides science-based solutions, data-driven technologies, and high-touch customer services. The company's flagship product is the SmartFresh system that regulates the post-harvest ripening effects of ethylene to preserve the texture, firmness, taste, and appearance of produce during storage, transportation, and retail display.

