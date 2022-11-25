Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Air Industries Group (NYSE:AIRI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Air Industries Group Stock Performance

NYSE:AIRI opened at $6.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.64. Air Industries Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

About Air Industries Group

Air Industries Group, an aerospace and defense company, designs, manufactures, and sells structural parts and assemblies for mission-critical aerospace and defense applications, and a prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Complex Machining and Turbine and Engine Component.

