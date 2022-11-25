Algorand (ALGO) Trading Down 16.7% Over Last Week

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. During the last seven days, Algorand has traded down 16.7% against the dollar. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00001464 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Algorand has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and $65.14 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.88 or 0.00078019 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.01 or 0.00060612 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000395 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00009941 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.88 or 0.00023495 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000297 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001400 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00005297 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000294 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000123 BTC.

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,338,103,098 coins and its circulating supply is 7,115,756,672 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand Foundation is dedicated to fulfilling the global promise of blockchain technology by leveraging the Algorand protocol and open source software, which was initially designed by Silvio Micali and a team of leading scientists. With core beliefs in the establishment of an open, public and permissionless blockchain, the Algorand Foundation has a vision for an inclusive ecosystem that provides an opportunity for everyone to harness the potential of an equitable and truly borderless economy.The Algorand platform is a public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once.Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization.”

