Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company's stock.

HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Alimera Sciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ ALIM opened at $4.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alimera Sciences

About Alimera Sciences

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alimera Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALIM) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.83% of Alimera Sciences worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

Featured Articles

