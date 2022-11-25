Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Alimera Sciences from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.
Alimera Sciences Stock Performance
NASDAQ ALIM opened at $4.19 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.34 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.64. Alimera Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.94 and a fifty-two week high of $7.92.
About Alimera Sciences
Alimera Sciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. It offers ILUVIEN, an intravitreal implant for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is a disease of the retina that affects individuals with diabetes and lead to severe vision loss and blindness; and to prevent relapse in recurrent non-infectious uveitis affecting the posterior segment of the eye.

