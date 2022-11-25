Alkemy Capital Investments (LON:ALK) Hits New 52-Week High at $280.00

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc (LON:ALK – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 280 ($3.31) and last traded at GBX 290 ($3.43), with a volume of 280533 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 230 ($2.72).

Alkemy Capital Investments Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,137.81, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 146.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 123.37.

Alkemy Capital Investments Company Profile

Alkemy Capital Investments Plc, through its subsidiary, Tees Valley Lithium Limited, focuses on designing, developing, constructing, and operating of the plant that produces lithium hydroxide Monohydrate. It supplies to the mobile energy market in the United Kingdom and European markets. The company was formerly known as Alkemy Capital Plc and changed its name to Alkemy Capital Investments Plc in February 2021.

