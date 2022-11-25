Alliance Global Partners Cuts Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN) Price Target to $4.00

Qualigen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Alliance Global Partners to $4.00 in a research note released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Qualigen Therapeutics Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of QLGN stock opened at $1.80 on Monday. Qualigen Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.54 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qualigen Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLGN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 114,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.32% of Qualigen Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. 14.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Qualigen Therapeutics

Qualigen Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. It offers FastPack, a rapid diagnostic testing system. The company is developing QN-302 for the treatment of pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma; QN-247, a DNA coated gold nanoparticle cancer drug candidate that targets various cancers; RAS-F, a small-molecule RAS oncogene protein-protein inhibitor that blocks RAS mutations and inhibits tumor formation; and STARS blood cleansing system, a DNA/RNA-based treatment device that removes tumor-produced compounds and viruses from a patient's blood.

