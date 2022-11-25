Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Acquired by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 1,764.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,803 shares during the period. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the first quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Alphabet by 37.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,193,000 after acquiring an additional 14,409 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in Alphabet by 10.3% in the first quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet in the first quarter worth approximately $2,564,000. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Alphabet by 53.2% in the first quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.23.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

Alphabet Price Performance

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 182,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $6,307,995.20. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,294,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,790,634.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at $3,658,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,441 shares worth $20,007,551. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.77 on Friday, hitting $98.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 153,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,720,022. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $152.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $97.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.