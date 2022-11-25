Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Altarock Partners LLC

Altarock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 338,130 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 22.7% of Altarock Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Altarock Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $736,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 41,060 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $114,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Alphabet by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 3,728 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP bought a new position in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $16,688,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in Alphabet by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 15,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and have sold 302,441 shares worth $20,007,551. 11.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alphabet to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $133.90.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $0.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $97.63. 304,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,647,884. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a P/E ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

