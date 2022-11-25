Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Purchased by Seeyond

Seeyond increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,522 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.6% of Seeyond’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Seeyond’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $98,067,000. Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.7% during the second quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 6,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,491,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,648,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Finally, First National Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth approximately $262,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $165,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,658,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 302,441 shares valued at $20,007,551. Corporate insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Alphabet from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.90.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded down $0.83 on Friday, hitting $97.63. The stock had a trading volume of 304,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,647,884. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a return on equity of 26.41% and a net margin of 23.75%. The business had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

