AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,179 iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $171,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $157.74. 32,261 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,474. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $145.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.82. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

