AlphaCore Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 1,924 The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 8,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,017 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,289 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Allstate by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,332,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Allstate by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 115,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,998,000 after acquiring an additional 16,583 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ALL shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Allstate to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ALL traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $135.31. The company had a trading volume of 2,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,672,395. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $35.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.61, a PEG ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.63. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $129.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.64.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.56) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.81) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.30 billion. Allstate had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 0.41%. Allstate’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is currently -239.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $694,000.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,958,463.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Stories

