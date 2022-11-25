AlphaCore Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 105.0% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Eaton by 588.6% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Eaton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ETN traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,151,845. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $174.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $146.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.64%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ETN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $142.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $112.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total value of $4,273,742.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.