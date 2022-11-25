AlphaCore Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises about 0.5% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in Bank of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.69. 82,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,474,612. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.33 and a 200 day moving average of $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.37 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $29.31 and a fifty-two week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.85%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

