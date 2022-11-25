AlphaCore Capital LLC Has $1.96 Million Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

AlphaCore Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up 0.9% of AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,681,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,378,000 after purchasing an additional 471,622 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,509,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,273,000 after buying an additional 404,393 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,387,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,255,000 after buying an additional 694,427 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 979,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,439,000 after buying an additional 628,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 209.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 672,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,172,000 after buying an additional 455,259 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $45.14. 8,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,509,164. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.99. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.33 and a fifty-two week high of $49.61.

