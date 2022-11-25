AlphaCore Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

AlphaCore Capital LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 782.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 13,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,025,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 42.1% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 100.4% in the first quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.05. The company had a trading volume of 11,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,250. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.29. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.25 and a 12 month high of $53.01.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

