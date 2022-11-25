AlphaCore Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 524.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 606 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 509 shares during the quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,642,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,295,000 after acquiring an additional 507,318 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,635,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,104,000 after purchasing an additional 147,250 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,220,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,688,000 after purchasing an additional 95,431 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,019,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,008,000 after purchasing an additional 284,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,336,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,194,000 after purchasing an additional 162,987 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $145.29. The company had a trading volume of 39,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,302,939. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.69.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.