AlphaCore Capital LLC Takes Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PepsiCo by 0.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 21,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 28,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 83.7% in the 2nd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 174,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,160,000 after purchasing an additional 79,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 522,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,124,000 after purchasing an additional 44,210 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Paula Santilli sold 2,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.63, for a total value of $500,628.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,777,261.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Marie T. Gallagher sold 5,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.01, for a total transaction of $1,000,495.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,415,511.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,639 shares of company stock valued at $6,633,617. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.3 %

PEP traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $184.59. 14,022 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,723,187. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $153.37 and a 12-month high of $186.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $176.24 and a 200 day moving average of $172.01. The firm has a market cap of $254.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 12th. The company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.12. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 51.13%. The company had revenue of $21.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $172.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.07.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

