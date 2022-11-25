Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Trading 2.5% Higher

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.05 and last traded at $2.05. 500 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 12,121 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.96.

Alsea, SAB. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, cafeteria, casual food, casual fast food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, Vips Smart, El Portón, Archies, Foster's Hollywood, Ginos, TGI Fridays, Ole Mole, and Corazón de Barro brands.

