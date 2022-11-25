Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Stock Position Lifted by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GQG Partners LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 99.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,221,000 after buying an additional 9,125,036 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,217,074,000 after buying an additional 3,101,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 6.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Altria Group by 1.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after buying an additional 2,098,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 64.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,062,000 after buying an additional 1,472,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.75% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Altria Group stock opened at $44.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.54. The company has a market cap of $80.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.65. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.35 and a 1 year high of $57.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 345.98% and a net margin of 18.61%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th. Cowen raised their target price on Altria Group to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

