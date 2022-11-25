Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) Hits New 52-Week High at $27.02

Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.02 and last traded at $26.56, with a volume of 9972 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.37.

Amalgamated Financial Stock Up 4.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average of $22.20. The firm has a market cap of $811.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amalgamated Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Amalgamated Financial

In related news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 6,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $176,252.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,968.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Amalgamated Financial news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 6,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total value of $176,252.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,968.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $33,488.39. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,488.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 96.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.28% of the company’s stock.

About Amalgamated Financial

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, investment management, and trust and custody services for commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, savings accounts, money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

