American Biltrite (OTCMKTS:ABLT) Shares Down 8.1%

American Biltrite Inc. (OTCMKTS:ABLT – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $125.00 and last traded at $125.00. 80 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $136.00.

American Biltrite Stock Down 8.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.91.

About American Biltrite

(Get Rating)

American Biltrite Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tape, jewelry, flooring, and rubber products worldwide. The company produces and offers pressure sensitive tapes, films, and protective sheeting under the American Biltrite and Ideal brands, which are used in various markets, such as automotive and transportation; construction; shoe/footwear; graphic arts, print, and signage; and various other industrial and consumer applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Biltrite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Biltrite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.