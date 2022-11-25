American Clean Resources Group (OTCMKTS:SMPR) Trading Up 51.4%

American Clean Resources Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMPR – Get Rating) shares were up 51.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.70 and last traded at $2.65. Approximately 3,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 141% from the average daily volume of 1,516 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.75.

American Clean Resources Group Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $7.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.57 and a beta of -0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.81.

American Clean Resources Group Company Profile

Standard Metals Processing, Inc, an exploration stage company, intends to operate as a custom processing and permitted toll milling service provider. It focuses on the extraction of precious and strategic minerals from mined material, such as minerals in the gold, silver, and platinum metal groups. The company was formerly known as Standard Gold Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Standard Metals Processing, Inc in December 2013.

