American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Group LLC

Fiduciary Group LLC increased its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,531 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 366 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AIG. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $499,693,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in American International Group by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 582,327 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,224 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in American International Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,523,572 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,054,464,000 after purchasing an additional 932,428 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in American International Group by 5,873.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 761,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $47,828,000 after purchasing an additional 748,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,297,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $60.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $45.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.10.

American International Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.61%.

AIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on American International Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on American International Group from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on American International Group from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.20.

In other American International Group news, major shareholder International Group American sold 80,000,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $1,680,000,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 501,145,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,524,045,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

