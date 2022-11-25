American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Realty Investors (NYSE:ARL – Get Rating) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

American Realty Investors Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ARL opened at $20.17 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day moving average is $16.57. American Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $11.20 and a 1 year high of $23.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.75 million, a P/E ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Realty Investors

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Realty Investors during the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in American Realty Investors during the second quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in American Realty Investors by 17.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

