American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in American Water Works by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its position in American Water Works by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in American Water Works by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Water Works from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $162.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. HSBC decreased their price target on American Water Works to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on American Water Works to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.00.

American Water Works Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $151.60 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.77 and a fifty-two week high of $189.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $138.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.12. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 34.58%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.14%.

About American Water Works

(Get Rating)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

