America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Stephens

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stephens to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.
America’s Car-Mart Trading Up 0.6 %
Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $72.27 on Monday. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $127.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.14.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About America’s Car-Mart
America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for America's Car-Mart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America's Car-Mart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.