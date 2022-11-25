America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at Stephens

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Stephens to $72.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of America’s Car-Mart from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Shares of America’s Car-Mart stock opened at $72.27 on Monday. America’s Car-Mart has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $127.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $85.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,267,000 after purchasing an additional 9,542 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 297,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,972,000 after acquiring an additional 48,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of April 30, 2022, the company operated 154 dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

