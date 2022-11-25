Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Bought by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 1,960.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 46,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,952 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $10,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 365.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. 82.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total value of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,129 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.66, for a total value of $1,340,521.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,607.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 11,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.81, for a total transaction of $3,928,147.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,285.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Price Performance

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $0.34 on Friday, hitting $332.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,300. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.99 and a 52-week high of $339.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $289.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $270.48. The company has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.47.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.85 by $0.58. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 19.17% and a return on equity of 61.53%. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.91 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 24.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.85%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $330.78.

About Ameriprise Financial

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

