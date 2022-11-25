AMETEK (NYSE:AME) PT Raised to $165.00 at KeyCorp

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on AMETEK from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AMETEK from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson upped their price target on AMETEK to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AMETEK from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AMETEK from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $149.80.

AMETEK Stock Performance

AMETEK stock opened at $142.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.92. AMETEK has a 52 week low of $106.17 and a 52 week high of $148.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AMETEK will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.00%.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.75, for a total value of $383,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,304,420. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas C. Marecic sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $326,861.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,459,018.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AME. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,169,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $155,771,000 after buying an additional 718,396 shares during the last quarter. CCLA Investment Management bought a new position in AMETEK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,179,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 127.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 994,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,288,000 after buying an additional 557,368 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 45.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,549,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,310,000 after buying an additional 485,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AMETEK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,608,566 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,277,369,000 after purchasing an additional 463,926 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Company Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

