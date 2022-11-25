Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL) CAO Sells $27,387.36 in Stock

Amplitude, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) CAO Ninos Sarkis sold 1,976 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $27,387.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 54,116 shares in the company, valued at $750,047.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amplitude Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPL opened at $14.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.99. Amplitude, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.15 and a 1 year high of $72.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -17.10 and a beta of 1.32.

Get Amplitude alerts:

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $61.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.19 million. Amplitude had a negative net margin of 41.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amplitude, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Amplitude

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMPL. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amplitude from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Amplitude from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Amplitude from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Amplitude from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,762,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,669,000 after purchasing an additional 651,852 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Amplitude by 10.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,392,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,486,000 after buying an additional 319,443 shares during the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. grew its holdings in Amplitude by 1,090.0% in the 1st quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 2,798,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,585,000 after buying an additional 2,563,750 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Amplitude by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,235,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,578,000 after acquiring an additional 212,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amplitude by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,141,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,603,000 after acquiring an additional 223,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

About Amplitude

(Get Rating)

Amplitude, Inc provides a digital optimization system to analyze customer behavior within digital products in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude analytics for insights of customer behavior; Amplitude Recommend, a no-code personalization solution that helps to increase customer engagement by adapting digital products and campaigns to every user based on behavior; Amplitude Experiment, an integrated solution that enables teams to determine and deliver the product experiences for their customers through A/B tests and controlled feature releases; Amplitude Behavioral Graph, a proprietary database for deep, real-time interactive behavioral analysis, and behavior-driven personalization – instantly joining, analyzing, and correlating any customer actions to outcomes, such as engagement, growth, and loyalty; and data management, a real-time data layer for planning, integrating, and managing data sources to create a foundation with identity resolution, enterprise-level security, and privacy solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amplitude Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplitude and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.