Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Doman Building Materials Group (CWXZF)

Doman Building Materials Group (OTCMKTS: CWXZF) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

11/8/2022 – Doman Building Materials Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James to C$6.50.

11/7/2022 – Doman Building Materials Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$5.50 to C$5.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

11/7/2022 – Doman Building Materials Group had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.25 to C$6.50.

11/4/2022 – Doman Building Materials Group had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$6.50.

10/24/2022 – Doman Building Materials Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$7.00 to C$6.25.

Doman Building Materials Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:CWXZF opened at $4.47 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.74. Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $7.13.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. distributes building materials and related products in Canada, the United States, and Hawai. It distributes a range of building materials, lumber, renovation, and electrical products. The company owns approximately 117,000 acres of private timberlands, and strategic licenses and tenures.

