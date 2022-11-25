Analysts Set Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Price Target at $30.44

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on EPD shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.88 per share, for a total transaction of $248,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 123,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,083,652.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 133.1% during the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Bray Capital Advisors raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 333.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $24.77 on Friday. Enterprise Products Partners has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $28.65. The firm has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.67%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 81.90%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

