Analysts Set Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Price Target at $34.86

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $33.83.

A number of research firms have issued reports on STOK. SVB Leerink raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $38.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $50.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Stoke Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of STOK stock opened at $7.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.99. Stoke Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $7.17 and a 12 month high of $28.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STOK. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $547,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $147,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $222,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 19.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 17,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics by 16.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide (ASO) medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary Targeted Augmentation of Nuclear Gene Output to design ASOs to precisely upregulate protein expression.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.