Analysts Set UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) PT at $595.11

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $595.11.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UnitedHealth Group

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.3% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 19,731 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,965,000 after buying an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 46.6% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 12.7% in the third quarter. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC now owns 921 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Continental Investors Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $529.71 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $524.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $515.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $494.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.75. UnitedHealth Group has a fifty-two week low of $438.21 and a fifty-two week high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.