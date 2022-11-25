Analyzing Root (NASDAQ:ROOT) & The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG)

Root (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) and The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of Root shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of The Hartford Financial Services Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Root and The Hartford Financial Services Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Root 1 5 1 0 2.00 The Hartford Financial Services Group 0 3 4 0 2.57

Earnings & Valuation

Root currently has a consensus price target of $16.34, suggesting a potential upside of 116.71%. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus price target of $83.10, suggesting a potential upside of 9.60%. Given Root’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Root is more favorable than The Hartford Financial Services Group.

This table compares Root and The Hartford Financial Services Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Root $345.40 million 0.31 -$521.10 million ($24.32) -0.31 The Hartford Financial Services Group $22.39 billion 1.08 $2.37 billion $5.74 13.22

The Hartford Financial Services Group has higher revenue and earnings than Root. Root is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than The Hartford Financial Services Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Root and The Hartford Financial Services Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Root -102.25% -78.93% -23.68% The Hartford Financial Services Group 8.82% 16.51% 3.32%

Volatility and Risk

Root has a beta of 0.55, indicating that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

The Hartford Financial Services Group beats Root on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Root

Root, Inc. provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers. The company's Personal Lines segment provides automobile, homeowners, and personal umbrella coverages through direct-to-consumer channel and independent agents. Its Property & Casualty Other Operations segment offers coverage for asbestos and environmental exposures. The company's Group Benefits segment provides group life, disability, and other group coverages to members of employer groups, associations, and affinity groups through direct insurance policies; reinsurance to other insurance companies; employer paid and voluntary product coverages; disability underwriting, administration, and claims processing to self-funded employer plans; and a single-company leave management solution. This segment distributes its group insurance products and services through brokers, consultants, third-party administrators, trade associations, and private exchanges. Its Hartford Funds segment offers investment products for retail and retirement accounts; exchange-traded products through broker-dealer organizations, independent financial advisers, defined contribution plans, financial consultants, bank trust groups, and registered investment advisers; and investment management and administrative services, such as product design, implementation, and oversight. The company was founded in 1810 and is headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut.

