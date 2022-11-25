Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) Price Tops $1,165.97 on Exchanges

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH (aETHc) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 25th. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has a total market cap of $34.20 million and approximately $1,172.00 worth of Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH has traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar. One Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH token can currently be purchased for $1,165.97 or 0.07072917 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH Profile

Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH launched on December 1st, 2020. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s total supply is 54,973 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,330 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH is www.ankr.com/earn/stake. Ankr Reward-Bearing Staked ETH’s official message board is medium.com/ankr-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr's Eth2 staking solution provides a reward mechanism and instant staking liquidity through a bond-like synthetic token called aETH.”

