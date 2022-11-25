AnteoTech Limited (ASX:ADO) Insider Ewen Crouch Purchases 500,000 Shares

AnteoTech Limited (ASX:ADO – Get Rating) insider Ewen Crouch acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,000.00 ($16,556.29).

AnteoTech Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.54.

About AnteoTech

Featured Stories

AnteoTech Limited, a surface chemistry company, develops, commercializes, manufactures, and distributes products for the life sciences, diagnostics, energy, and medical device markets primarily in Australia. Its products include AnteoBind ready-to-use kits to streamline and enhance the conjugation process; AnteoX, an additive that reinforces battery binders helping maximize performance of silicon containing anodes; EuGeni, a COVID-19 antigen rapid test; and AnteoRelease and AnteoCoat.

