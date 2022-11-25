AnteoTech Limited (ASX:ADO) Insider Ewen Crouch Purchases 500,000 Shares

AnteoTech Limited (ASX:ADO – Get Rating) insider Ewen Crouch acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.05 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,000.00 ($16,556.29).
AnteoTech Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 6.70 and a quick ratio of 6.54.
About AnteoTech
Featured Stories
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Receive News & Ratings for AnteoTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AnteoTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.