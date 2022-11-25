ApeCoin (APE) Trading 1.8% Higher Over Last Week

ApeCoin (APE) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. Over the last week, ApeCoin has traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One ApeCoin token can now be purchased for about $3.23 or 0.00019569 BTC on popular exchanges. ApeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.17 billion and approximately $79.30 million worth of ApeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ApeCoin

ApeCoin was first traded on March 16th, 2022. ApeCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 361,250,000 tokens. ApeCoin’s official Twitter account is @apecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ApeCoin’s official website is apecoin.com.

Buying and Selling ApeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “ApeCoin is an ERC-20 governance and utility token used within the APE ecosystem to empower decentralized community building at the forefront of web3.The APE Foundation is the steward of ApeCoin. It is the base layer on which ApeCoin holders in the ApeCoin DAO can build.The Foundation facilitates decentralized and community-led governance and is designed to become more decentralized over time. It is tasked with administering the decisions of the ApeCoin DAO, and is responsible for day-to-day administration, bookkeeping, project management, and other tasks that ensure the DAO community’s ideas have the support they need to become a reality.The goal of the APE Foundation is to steward the growth and development of the APE ecosystem in a fair and inclusive way. It utilizes the Ecosystem Fund, which is controlled by a multisig wallet, to pay its expenses as directed by the ApeCoin DAO and provides an infrastructure for ApeCoin holders to collaborate through open and permissionless governance processes.”

