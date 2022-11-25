Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.67.

APO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Apollo Global Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $56.07 per share, with a total value of $280,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,667,353.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total value of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,994,811.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter Joseph Clayton III purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.07 per share, for a total transaction of $280,350.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 29,737 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,353.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 69.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of APO opened at $65.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Apollo Global Management has a 12-month low of $45.62 and a 12-month high of $75.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 billion, a PE ratio of -11.58 and a beta of 1.67.

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -28.37%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

