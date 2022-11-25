Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ossiam

Ossiam increased its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 859,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. Arch Capital Group makes up approximately 1.2% of Ossiam’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Ossiam’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $39,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ACGL. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 4,956.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 159.0% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Arch Capital Group by 1,172.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,374 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arch Capital Group

In other Arch Capital Group news, Director Brian S. Posner purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.09, for a total value of $2,854,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 362,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,723,099.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian S. Posner bought 2,000 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Stock Performance

ACGL stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $58.61. 14,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,089,843. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $40.24 and a 12 month high of $59.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 13.16%. Arch Capital Group’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on ACGL. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Arch Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.75.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

