Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Sells $241,000.00 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $241,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 1st, Brett Adcock sold 62,301 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $173,819.79.
- On Tuesday, October 25th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $278,000.00.
- On Thursday, October 20th, Brett Adcock sold 11,319 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $31,693.20.
- On Monday, October 17th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $283,000.00.
- On Tuesday, October 11th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $263,000.00.
- On Thursday, October 6th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $286,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 28th, Brett Adcock sold 76,047 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $212,171.13.
- On Monday, September 26th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $283,000.00.
- On Friday, September 23rd, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $274,000.00.
- On Wednesday, September 21st, Brett Adcock sold 76,956 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $233,176.68.
Archer Aviation Trading Up 0.8 %
ACHR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.51. 321,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,261. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.05 and a quick ratio of 14.05. Archer Aviation Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $7.81.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Archer Aviation
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 1,114.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.
About Archer Aviation
Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.
