Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Sells $241,000.00 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.41, for a total transaction of $241,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 1st, Brett Adcock sold 62,301 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $173,819.79.

On Tuesday, October 25th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $278,000.00.

On Thursday, October 20th, Brett Adcock sold 11,319 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.80, for a total transaction of $31,693.20.

On Monday, October 17th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $283,000.00.

On Tuesday, October 11th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.63, for a total transaction of $263,000.00.

On Thursday, October 6th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total transaction of $286,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 28th, Brett Adcock sold 76,047 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.79, for a total transaction of $212,171.13.

On Monday, September 26th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.83, for a total transaction of $283,000.00.

On Friday, September 23rd, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.74, for a total transaction of $274,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Brett Adcock sold 76,956 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total transaction of $233,176.68.

ACHR traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.51. 321,139 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,261. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 14.05 and a quick ratio of 14.05. Archer Aviation Inc. has a one year low of $2.30 and a one year high of $7.81.

Several brokerages have commented on ACHR. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Archer Aviation from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BBR Partners LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 1,114.0% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 10,850 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.80% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

