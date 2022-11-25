Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT) Insider Sells $31,286.80 in Stock

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQT – Get Rating) insider Masaru Matsuda sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $31,286.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 19,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,341.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARQT opened at $17.73 on Friday. Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.59 and a 12-month high of $27.40. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 13.39, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.90.

Institutional Trading of Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $162,443,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,712,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,357,000 after purchasing an additional 155,087 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,081,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,110,000 after purchasing an additional 503,591 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,785,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Arcutis Biotherapeutics by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,810 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Arcutis Biotherapeutics

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARQT. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Arcutis Biotherapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Arcutis Biotherapeutics from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Arcutis Biotherapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for dermatological diseases. Its lead product candidate is ARQ-151, a topical roflumilast cream that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of plaque psoriasis and atopic dermatitis.

