Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Trading 3.7% Higher

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.01 and last traded at $15.01. 3,187 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 822,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASC. StockNews.com raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $13.40 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $617.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42.
Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.
