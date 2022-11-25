Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) Trading 3.7% Higher

Posted by on Nov 25th, 2022

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASCGet Rating)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $15.01 and last traded at $15.01. 3,187 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 822,324 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ASC. StockNews.com raised Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $13.40 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.90.

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $617.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.42.

Institutional Trading of Ardmore Shipping

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASC. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ardmore Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of February 15, 2022, the company operated a fleet of 25 double-hulled product and chemical tankers. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ardmore Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardmore Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.