Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.56.

ARES has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Ares Management to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ares Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Ares Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Ares Management from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ares Management from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th.

Ares Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $79.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.24 billion, a PE ratio of 88.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.28. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

Ares Management Announces Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Ares Management had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 5.08%. The company had revenue of $609.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $636.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is currently 274.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Management

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $253,614.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 470,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,971,132.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,983 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $253,614.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 470,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,971,132.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total value of $16,048,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,024,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,800,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,706,000 and sold 1,138,661 shares valued at $90,804,389. 47.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ares Management

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ares Management by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2,395.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. 48.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also

