Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Insider John F. Mccool Sells 3,082 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) insider John F. Mccool sold 3,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.23, for a total value of $416,778.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,896.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

ANET stock traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $135.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,833,344. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.36. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.11 and a 1 year high of $148.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.27.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.21. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 29.63%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 57.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Arista Networks from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. UBS Group upped their price target on Arista Networks to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Arista Networks from $163.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.32.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANET. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 73.0% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 172.7% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $32,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 415.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.82% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

