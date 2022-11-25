Artisan Partners Limited Partnership Buys 97,612 Shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL)

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 842,388 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 97,612 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.57% of Grupo Financiero Galicia worth $5,821,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. INCA Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. INCA Investments LLC now owns 3,086,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,331,000 after purchasing an additional 779,545 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter valued at $4,323,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter valued at $3,452,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 182,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 103,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. 7.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Grupo Financiero Galicia alerts:

Grupo Financiero Galicia Stock Performance

Shares of GGAL opened at $7.54 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.77 and a 200 day moving average of $7.92. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $11.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.0895 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 5.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GGAL shares. TheStreet raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Grupo Financiero Galicia in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

(Get Rating)

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Financiero Galicia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.